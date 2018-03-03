Menu
POLE POSITION: A police wagon sits outside the apartment complex at Barney Point.
News

Police called to berry minor incident at Barney Point

Andrew Thorpe
by
3rd Mar 2018 1:21 PM | Updated: 2:24 PM

POLICE responding to reports of an armed person at Barney Point have briefly detained and released a man after determining he was just grabbing a quick bite to eat.

Officers were called to a unit complex on O'Connell St, opposite Yaralla Sports Club, after receiving reports of a man walking around on the footpath "waving a pole with a knife strapped to it".

Three units, including a police wagon, were sent to the complex, arriving shortly before midday and detaining and disarming the man.

After a brief chat with officers, he was released without charge after they accepted his explanation he had been cutting down berries from a nearby tree.

"He was just hot", a police spokeswoman said of reports the man wasn't wearing a shirt at the time.

The Observer is unable to confirm reports the man had a berry disarming personality.

 

BERRY MINOR: Three units were sent to the complex.
