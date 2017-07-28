Police called after woman seen chewing own tongue in carpark

Police in operation Unite. Policeman walks the street. Photo: Rob Wright / The Coffs Coast Advocate

PARKED across two spaces in an Australia Post carpark, a Gladstone woman was seen by a number of witnesses chewing her own tongue.

Susan Mary Andersen appeared to be nervous in the Gladstone Magistrates Court as she pleaded guilty to one charge of driving under the influence.

Police received a number of calls on July 7 reporting Andersen, who was seen sitting in her car with the keys in the ignition, across two car spaces outside a Gladstone business.

Witnesses reported the woman looked like she was chewing her own mouth, and making eye contact with a number of people as they walked past.

When police arrived on scene, the woman also made eye contact with officers.

She was questioned and told police that she had smoked cannabis the day prior.

She told the court she was unemployed and currently living in Biloela.

The woman had one prior of like offending in her history, dating back to 2015.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho imposed a $550 fine and recorded a conviction.

Andersen was disqualified from getting behind the wheel for four months.