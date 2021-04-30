Menu
Mackay Airport
Mackay Airport
Politics

Police called after MP reports incident on flight

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
29th Apr 2021 7:03 PM | Updated: 30th Apr 2021 6:33 AM
Premium Content

Mirani MP Stephen Andrew says his concern for the wellbeing of a child on a flight from Brisbane to Mackay sparked a police incident.

Mr Andrew was on an evening flight after last week's Queensland Parliament sitting when the incident occurred.

A Virgin Australia spokesman said a "disorderly passenger incident" occurred on-board VA621 from Brisbane to Mackay on April 22.

"The matter has since been referred to Queensland Police," he said.

A Queensland Police spokesman said police were called to Mackay Airport in response to "interactions that occurred on an aircraft".

"The matter continues to be subject to inquiry," the spokesman said.

"No arrests, charges or proceedings have been initiated in relation to the matter."

Mr Andrew said he called police after hearing a child "screaming its head off" across the aisle from where he was sitting.

He said he was concerned about the child's welfare and there was not any interaction between himself and the child's parents or cabin crew.

"I said to the police 'something's wrong here, this isn't right'," Mr Andrew said.

"It was purely about the child's welfare, it was upset going off its head.

"I got a bit concerned."

Mirani MP Stephen Andrew. Picture: Melanie Whiting
Mirani MP Stephen Andrew. Picture: Melanie Whiting

The Mirani MP, who has two daughters himself, said he felt the situation had been blown out of proportion.

"Someone's making a mountain out of a molehill," he said.

"The biggest thing for me is I always make sure I look after children's welfare if there's a situation where I think something's not right."

mackay airport qldpol stephen andrew virgin australia
Mackay Daily Mercury

