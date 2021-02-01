Police call on public for help in search for stolen Pajero

The Mitsubishi Pajero was stolen from a Moura address early Monday.

Police are searching for a vehicle stolen from a Moura property in the early hours of Monday, February 1.

In a post on the myPolice Callide Dawson Valley Facebook page, police detailed how a Mitsubishi Pajero, with registration 567SYM was stolen at 4.45am from an address in Rogers Street, Moura.

“The public are requested to be on the lookout for this vehicle and report any sightings to Police on 131444,” the post read.

“If the offenders are seen with the vehicle ring triple-0 immediately.

“Photos (in article) are of the actual vehicle and show the style of bull bar, spot lights and distinctive roof racks.

“Police urge drivers to secure their keys and vehicles.”