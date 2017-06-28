Police bust nervous teen trying to buy 'pingers, MDMA and LSD'

THE tell-tale signs of a Gladstone teen's guilt were his shaking hands and his steely determination to avoid eye contact with police officers.

It was for this reason police conducted a search of 19-year-old Lachlan Blake Bamford's vehicle after pulling him over, and the same reason he stood before the Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday.

The Gladstone Woolworth's worker pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a knife and one count of possessing anything used in the commission of a crime; namely a mobile phone used in the sourcing of drugs.

The court heard on May 2 at about 2.50pm Bamford was pulled over by police conducting patrols in the area.

Bamford was acting suspicious - he was visibly shaken by the confrontation and refused to make eye contact with officers - the court heard.

Upon conducting a search of his car, police found a large knife with a green handle inside a sheath.

Police also searched his phone, and found messages involving the purchase of 'pingers, MDMA, LSD and other illicit drugs', the court heard.

Bamford told police he was driving to Nimbin, and needed the knife for protection.

However, in court Bamford's defence lawyer Matthew Heelan said his client used it for camping, hunting and fishing activities.

Bamford piped up in court and told Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho that he was unaware he was not allowed to carry it.

Mr Heelan said his client had used his mobile phone to source drugs during a stressful period of his life.

He asked Ms Ho whether his client would be able to keep his knife - given he used it for his hobbies.

Both his phone and the knife were confiscated by police to be used as evidence.

Ms Ho declined this request and told Bamford he needed to find other methods of coping with stress.

"Yes, people have issues, but you choose how you deal with them," she said.

"You are only 19-years-old... Get off the drugs."

Ms Ho fined Bamford $300, ordered him to attend a drug diversion and did not record a conviction.