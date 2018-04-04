Menu
Damian Phillip Thompson was given 12 months probation on April 3, 2018 after a police search uncovered 26 marijuana plants growing in his backyard.
Damian Phillip Thompson was given 12 months probation on April 3, 2018 after a police search uncovered 26 marijuana plants growing in his backyard.
Police bust man growing 26 marijuana plants in backyard

Sarah Steger
by
4th Apr 2018 4:30 AM

MARIJUANA plants growing in a man's backyard have cost him hundreds of dollars in fines and resulted in a 12-month probation period.

Yesterday Damian Phillip Thompson, pleaded guilty to five offences including the production, supply and possession of illegal drugs in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Merrilyn Hoskins said police discovered the 26 marijuana plants after executing a search warrant at Thompson's home.

At 9.30am on November 30, 20 plants between 5cm-60cm were found in the backyard.

Five plants of 60cm-100cm were also located, in addition to one plant taller than 150cm.

The court was told Thompson did not declare there were illegal drugs in the house when police first arrived.

After the discovery, the former scaffolder admitted he had been growing them for two to three months and used them to self-medicate.

During the search, police also found a used hypodermic syringe which Thompson said he'd forgotten about.

The court was told the needle had been used to administer testosterone.

While searching his mobile phone, messages relating to the supply of marijuana oil were also found by police.

Magistrate Catherine Benson fined Thompson $150 for the syringe and $500 for one unrelated offence.

Convictions were recorded.

Gladstone Observer
