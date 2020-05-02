Police blitz beaches, parks as residents lap up freedom

EARLY birds flocked to rivers, parks and beaches across Queensland's southeast today after COVID-19 restrictions were eased overnight.

Crowds were seen at Burleigh Heads on the Gold Coast from early this morning while people were also seen enjoying morning coffees and picnics across the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane.

Residents seem to have been well-behaved under the new COVID-19 restrictions, police said, with no major incidents attended by officers.

Visitors to South Bank and New Farm Park in Brisbane were observed adhering to social distancing rules, with dozens of groups setting up picnics metres apart.

Sandra Linnemann and her four-year-old son Armin Linnemann, took advantage of being able "to get out of the house," while they ate pizza together.

"It's nice to just be able to get out of the house and have some quality time together," she said.

"There's not much we can really do anyway now so we're here eating pizza and taking Armin for a bike ride."

The pool remained closed but it didn't stop people enjoying the South Bank Saturday afternoon sun.

Whether they were on their bikes, with their feet out or exercising; people flocked to South Bank's parklands today after social restrictions slowly relax.

South Bank resident Beau Johnson relaxed alongside his mate Richard Samuta, choosing to spend the day appreciating the afternoon breeze with some takeaway.

"We live in South Bank but this is the first time we've been able to do this in weeks, obviously, so it's nice," Mr Johnson said.

"We've just come out here to enjoy the sun".

The Queensland Police Mounted Unit patrolling New Farm Park today. Picture: Richard Walker

It was a different story at some coffees shops and petrol stations on Brisbane's northside, however, with reports of some businesses struggling to contain numbers.

On the other side of Brisbane, a waterfront strip on the bayside was busier than ever with people taking to the picturesque location at Manly and Wynnum for picnics, markets, motorbike rides and more as Queensland starts its slow transition back to normal from the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands of people could be seen on the foreshore, which runs from Wynnum to Lota, this morning with the Manly area the busiest due to the Jan Power's Farmers Markets, which is considered an essential service, being held at Little Bayside Park.

Crowds at Burleigh Headland. Picture Chris Hyde/Getty Images

An unprecedented police presence in national parks, picnic spots and beaches has greeted residents enjoying their first taste of freedom amid promises other restrictions will be lifted earlier than expected.

It is understood police are patrolling on horseback, in boats, in cars and on foot - and even the police helicopter was to be deployed - as people are urged not to squander the state's progress against COVID-19 after some restrictions were eased at midnight.

Gold Coast police Chief Supt Mark Wheeler said that overall, police were so far pleased with the first day of eased coronavirus restrictions.

Crowds lured by perfect weather gathered at spots such as Burleigh headland but Chief Supt Wheeler said most appeared to be doing the right thing.

The scene at New Farm Park this morning. Picture: Richard Walker

Groups of police are patrolling the headland and other popular gathering spots to ensure gathering and social distancing rules are being followed.

On the Sunshine Coast, clean conditions attracted dozens of surfers to Noosa National Park, eager beach goers were doing laps of Hasting St car parks trying nab a spot and the rivers were dotted with people enjoying coffee at park benches or walking with a spring in their step.

Burleigh Heads proved a popular spot today. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

The relaxed rules meant Coast resident Elaine Lyon could grab a coffee on Noosa River for the first time in six weeks.

"There used to be six or eight of us who would meet every Saturday for a walk and a coffee at the jetty and we haven't been able to do that," she said.

People flocked to Burleigh to soak up the sun and exercise. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

"I live out of town so I haven't even been able go for a walk at the river.

"It was absolutely brilliant to catch up with a friend this morning. We still tried to keep a distance."

Ms Lyon said she was used to spending time at home but she missed the social connection that came with group walks, playing bridge or golf.

"It's important for your health to be able to relate to one another," she said.

Conditions apply to the State Government's easing of restrictions.

These include maintaining social distancing and hygiene, staying within 50km of home and limiting outings to members of the same household or one friend.

Back on the Gold Coast, the largest shopping centres have reopened many of their stores.

Harbour Town and Pacific Fair prepared for the rush of people with signage reminding customers about social distancing located across the centres, stores restricting how many customers are allowed inside and noticeably more security monitoring the malls.

With limits on customers inside stores, some Harbour Town outlets had lines of people waiting to shop before opening.

