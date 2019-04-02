Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two men have been rushed to RPA Hospital under Police escort after a double shooting in a unit at East Street, Five Dock. The most serious has a gunshot wound to the head. The other received a gunshot wound to the arm. Police have established a crime scene at the unit. Family or friends arrived only to be told to go to RPA. Pics Bill Hearne
Two men have been rushed to RPA Hospital under Police escort after a double shooting in a unit at East Street, Five Dock. The most serious has a gunshot wound to the head. The other received a gunshot wound to the arm. Police have established a crime scene at the unit. Family or friends arrived only to be told to go to RPA. Pics Bill Hearne
Crime

Manhunt after double Sydney shooting

by Ben Graham
2nd Apr 2019 6:11 AM

TWO men have been brutally shot in Sydney's inner-west overnight sparking a major police manhunt for the gunman.

Police officers remain at the scene of the shooting in Five Dock early this morning where the two men were shot.

NSW Police says emergency services were called to a unit on East Street about 3.45am, following reports of possible shots fired.

A crime scene remains in place while investigations continue. Picture: Bill Hearne
A crime scene remains in place while investigations continue. Picture: Bill Hearne

"Officers from Burwood Police Area Command entered the unit and found a man suffering a gun shot wound to his head, and another man suffering a gun shot wound to his arm," police said in a statement.

Both men were taken to Westmead Hospital; the man with the head wound is critical, the other is believed to be stable.

Officers are searching for two men seen running from the complex soon after the shooting.

A crime scene remains in place while investigations continue.

More Stories

Show More
gun crime manhunt shooting sydney

Top Stories

    LIFE OR DEATH: Qld euthanasia submissions close soon

    premium_icon LIFE OR DEATH: Qld euthanasia submissions close soon

    News Chance to have your say on voluntary assisted dying ending soon.

    • 2nd Apr 2019 5:00 AM
    Breakfast Of Champions to discuss the pressing issues

    premium_icon Breakfast Of Champions to discuss the pressing issues

    News Hopes the PCYC event can translate to real change in the community.

    • 2nd Apr 2019 5:00 AM
    Gladstone Airport to have increased activity today

    Gladstone Airport to have increased activity today

    News Airport to carry out scheduled Instrument Landing System inspection.

    • 2nd Apr 2019 5:00 AM
    Month-long event program to push powerful prevention message

    premium_icon Month-long event program to push powerful prevention message

    News May is Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month.

    • 2nd Apr 2019 5:00 AM