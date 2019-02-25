Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The incident happened near KFC at Tannum Sands, the court was told.
The incident happened near KFC at Tannum Sands, the court was told. Burgess Rawson
News

Police become violent mum's victims in KFC triple zero call

Sarah Barnham
by
25th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN police rushed to the scene of a triple zero call following reports of a woman in distress, those officers would unknowingly become her victims.

A court has been told violent details of the serious assaults on two police officers at Tannum Sands on November 4.

The 18-year-old perpetrator, Ambah Margaret Akai, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to several charges, including two counts of the serious assault of an officer and two counts of serious obstruct.

About 7.30pm on the night of the offending, police responded to a triple zero call following reports a woman had been assaulted near KFC at Tannum Sands.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai said the officers went into the "unknown situation, facing an unknown threat at an unknown risk". When officers arrived they detained a man who was verbally abusing police. Snr-Const Selvadurai said the officer had only placed one cuff on the man's wrist when he tried to pull away, causing a struggle on the ground.

One of the officers pulled out a taser when Akai came from behind and "king hit" one of the officers. The officer stood and managed to detain Akai, before going back to aid the other officer detain the man to the police vehicle.

Akai approached the same officer she punched before and punched him again, continuing to kick and punch him. Akai was holding onto a pram at the time with her three-year-old child.

During the struggle the pram was knocked over and when one officer tried to upright it, Akai kicked the officer in the knee and groin.

Akai grabbed the pram and ran from the scene. The officers called for backup and Akai was arrested shortly after. One officer suffered a chipped tooth, cuts and a bruised and swollen face. The other officer also suffered injuries.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said there was miscommunication between her client and police. Magistrate Dennis Kinsella imposed two months' jail wholly suspended for one year. He also ordered her to complete 12 months' probation.

court crime emergency gladstonecourt gladstonecrime gladstone magistrates court triple zero
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Brave mum teams up with riders to save lives

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Brave mum teams up with riders to save lives

    News Ride4life Gladstone and Jaie's Journey show solidarity in starting the conversation on mental health.

    Asbestosis victim loses licence for over 4 years

    premium_icon Asbestosis victim loses licence for over 4 years

    News 70-year-old man suffering potential asbestosis spared from jail

    PHOTOS: SS American sails into sunset along with musical

    premium_icon PHOTOS: SS American sails into sunset along with musical

    News Anything Goes has now gone after Sunday's final show.

    PHOTOS: Agnes Water locals had a swell time with Oma

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Agnes Water locals had a swell time with Oma

    News 'It takes a cyclone to generate that type of swell.'