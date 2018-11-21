Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MADE AWARE: Police have identified the culprit.
MADE AWARE: Police have identified the culprit. Marc Stapelberg
News

Police aware of 'Gladstone Wiggle' video

Mark Zita
by
21st Nov 2018 10:27 AM | Updated: 10:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLADSTONE police are aware of an incident, where a Toolooa man uploaded a video of himself wiggling his genitals on social media network Snapchat at the weekend.

Senior Constable Wendy Brooks said they have used numerous investigative techniques to find the man.

"There is no formal complaint at this stage from the public," she said.

"Police are aware of this individual's behaviour and will be vigilant in relation to this matter."

If anyone has information related to this incident, they are urged to contact Gladstone Police directly.

Once a suspect has been identified, police say they could face charges of wilful exposure and misuse of a telecommunications carriage service.

More Stories

crime stoppers editors picks gladstone police gladstone wiggle snapchat
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Taxi driver gang bashed, robbed by group at Barney Pt

    premium_icon Taxi driver gang bashed, robbed by group at Barney Pt

    News A YOUNG Gladstone man has walked free on parole after breaking a taxi driver's jaw during a brutal bashing at Barney Point.

    • 21st Nov 2018 2:00 PM
    Pitch in for Gladstone school children

    Pitch in for Gladstone school children

    News All donated items is distributed to school children and families

    • 21st Nov 2018 2:00 PM
    Scaff app has transformed business

    premium_icon Scaff app has transformed business

    News 'I was dealing with a lot of paperwork and stress.'

    Local Partners