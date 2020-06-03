Police await results on river body discovery

Police activity after a body was found in the Woogaroo Creek at Goodna. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Police activity after a body was found in the Woogaroo Creek at Goodna. Picture: Cordell Richardson

POLICE are still working to determine the final movements of Goodna man Kane Matkovich, whose body was found on rocks at Woogooroo Creek on Sunday.

Mr Matkovich, 40, was last seen at a house on Rissman Ct on May 27, a short distance from where his body was found.

Goodna 40-year-old Kane Matkovich was found dead at Woogaroo Creek on May 31.

Property belonging to Mr Matkovich was also found at the nearby Goodna boat ramp, prompting police divers, SES and water police to concentrate their search efforts there on Saturday.

Police set up crime scenes at Woogaroo Creek and a Rissman Ct residence over the weekend as they began to investigate the death.

Detective Inspector David Briese said police had not ruled out the possibility of foul play.

"We are still running out inquiries,' Insp Briese said.

Police activity after a body was found in the Woogaroo Creek at Goodna. Picture: Cordell Richardson

"We do not have a definitive cause of death and we are still trying to determine how he got there.

"At this stage we haven't ruled anything out."

Police are also awaiting the results of toxicology testing.