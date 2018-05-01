Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SMELL PATROL: Officers responding to a possible dead body in a plastic drum didn't find what they were expecting (file photo).
SMELL PATROL: Officers responding to a possible dead body in a plastic drum didn't find what they were expecting (file photo).
Offbeat

Police called to house over 'dead body' smell

Matt Taylor
by
1st May 2018 3:55 PM

POLICING is a job where you can expect the unexpected.

Two local officers attended a house on Short St at South Gladstone shortly after 3pm this afternoon after a man reported the smell of a dead body coming from a plastic drum he had found in his yard.

But when police arrived to take a look, the smell turned out to have been caused by nothing more than compost.

The man had only recently moved into the house and was cleaning up the yard when he came across the drum.

The Observer's journalist on the scene declined an offer from police to come and smell the contents for himself.

Related Items

compost dead body gladstone police qps smell
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    REVEALED: $20m to overhaul Gladstone Benaraby Rd

    REVEALED: $20m to overhaul Gladstone Benaraby Rd

    Politics ONE of the region's most notorious stretches of bitumen is to become safer with confirmation of a $20 million upgrade.

    • 1st May 2018 6:55 PM
    Sex workers demand change to laws

    Sex workers demand change to laws

    Politics Queensland's criminal code makes a range of practices illegal.

    Gladstone butchers to take on Beef Week

    Gladstone butchers to take on Beef Week

    News Gladstone's beef sausages to take on beef capital of the world.

    Grandfather accused of indecent treatment cleared by jury

    Grandfather accused of indecent treatment cleared by jury

    Crime The man was accused of exposing himself to his own granddaughter.

    Local Partners