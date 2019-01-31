Police ask for suffering compo payout after violent struggle

A young Gladstone man has been ordered to pay compensation to a police officer after a violent struggle ended with a dislocated shoulder.

Craig Trevor Pope pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to two counts of obstruct police and one count of the contravention of a domestic violence order.

Police were called on January 12 about 9.30am after Pope came home drunk to his parent's house and got into an argument with his mother.

When his father tried to intervene and remove the 20-year-old from the address, Pope tried to punch him several times.

The court was told when police arrived Pope pushed passed the officers and started swearing.

Police tried to detain Pope but he broke free and walked away.

One of the officers managed to handcuff Pope's right hand but Pope swung his shoulder causing him and the officer to fall to the ground.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai said the officer "popped his shoulder” out.

Sen-Constable Selvadurai said the Queensland Police Service was seeking $500 in compensation for pain and suffering.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said her client, Pope, was still living at home with his parents.

She said most of the family's arguments were caused when Pope was drunk.

"He says or does things he doesn't mean,” Ms Ramos said.

"He has slowed down with his drinking and wants to be a builder or mechanic.”

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella ordered Pope to pay $400 in compensation.

Mr Kinsell also imposed a 12 month probation order and did not record a conviction.