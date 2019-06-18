Menu
A gold Suzuki Vitara, similar to the one pictured, was involved in a hit and run early Sunday morning.
Crime

Police ask for public help after Tannum Sands hit and run

Mark Zita
by
18th Jun 2019 10:20 AM
WITNESSES have been asked to come forward after a hit and run incident at Tannum Sands.

Just before 2am on Sunday June 16, a gold Suzuki Vitara struck a 42-year-old male pedestrian and did not stop.

The car was last sighted travelling west on Malpas St, towards Gladstone.

Tannum Sands Police advised the vehicle would have sustained damage to the right front bumper and right rear vision mirror.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Tannum Sands Police Station on 4979 9444, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

