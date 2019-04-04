Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Detective Senior Sergeant Tony Andersen spoke to media about the investigation into the death of an 18-year-old.
Detective Senior Sergeant Tony Andersen spoke to media about the investigation into the death of an 18-year-old. Andrew Thorpe
Breaking

Police appeal for information after teen's 'unusual' death

liana walker
by
4th Apr 2019 12:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are seeking dashcam footage from residents who drove along the Bruce Highway between Gladstone and Rockhampton yesterday or Tuesday after a teenager was found dead in Burua.

The injuries and cause of death of the Koongal 18-year-old, who was found in a white Subaru SUV around 3.30pm yesterday, are under investigation.

Speaking to media earlier this afternoon, Detective Senior Sergeant Tony Andersen said a member of the public alerted police to the car.

"She saw the vehicle parked there it was in an unusual position," he said.

"Police attended a short time later and located the deceased person.

"It only appears to have been there for that day."

The boy was found in the rear seat of the vehicle which appeared to be undamaged.

The owner of the vehicle is currently unknown, and the boy was not known to police.

"We have been in touch with his family they're obviously very heartbroken and we're offering support to them," Snr Sgt Andersen said.

"It's unusual. But unfortunately, it's our role as police to determine the cause of people's deaths and conduct those investigations."

He said the vehicle, found at at Brendonna Rd, could be seen from the Bruce highway.

"The smallest of information no matter how small can assist us and just to give the family some sort of closure as well," Snr Sgt Andersen said.

More Stories

burua gladstone police investigation sudden death
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    BREAKING: CBD roads closed due to gas leak

    BREAKING: CBD roads closed due to gas leak

    Breaking EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a gas leak within the Gladstone CBD.

    • 4th Apr 2019 12:10 PM
    WATCH: Gladstone police speak about discovery of device

    premium_icon WATCH: Gladstone police speak about discovery of device

    Crime Investigations continue into after last night's lock down

    • 4th Apr 2019 11:24 AM
    Police investigating after finding teen's body in car

    Police investigating after finding teen's body in car

    News Investigators are appealing to the public for assistance.

    • 4th Apr 2019 11:46 AM
    FUTURE CQ: Owning the aging issue in Gladstone

    premium_icon FUTURE CQ: Owning the aging issue in Gladstone

    News Demographer Bernard Salt's take on our aging population.