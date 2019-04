Russell McDonald, 58, was last seen on Byellee Rd at about 2pm on April 3.

Russell McDonald, 58, was last seen on Byellee Rd at about 2pm on April 3. Paul Donaldson BUN120617POL2

POLICE are appealing for public assistance after a Clinton man was reported missing.

Russell McDonald, 58, was last seen on Byellee Rd at about 2pm on April 3.

Police said he is Caucasian in appearance, 165cm, overweight, has grey hair and green eyes.

There is concern for his welfare due to a medical condition.

Anyone with information should contact Gladstone Police on 4971 3222 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.