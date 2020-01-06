UPDATE: Car of missing man found

Fabio Kleynhans was last seen at a Jim Whyte Way address in Burua Saturday at 2pm and has not been seen or heard from since.

UPDATE 3.30pm:

THE car of missing man Fabio Kleynhans was found about midday at Futter Creek near Lake Awoonga.

Gladstone police acting inspector Shaune English said the family had contracted helicopters to search the area.

He said if Mr Kleynhans was not located today, police and SES personnel would conduct a land search of the area tomorrow.

Earlier 12.30pm:

Gladstone Police acting inspector Shaune English appeals for information on missing man Fabio Kleynhans January 6, 2020

GLADSTONE man Fabio Kleynhans, 20, left home on Saturday and hasn't returned.

Police are appealing for information to help locate Mr Kleynhans.

Gladstone police acting inspector Shaune English said Mr Kleynhans left his Kirkwood home after an argument around midday.

"He left his phone behind and as far as we know he has no access to money so we have concerns for his safety," Insp English said.

Mr Kleynhans was last seen at a Jim Whyte Way address in Burua around 2pm and was reported missing later that afternoon.

He was last seen driving his white Toyota Landcruiser with registration 690YWC.

He has been described as caucasian, about 180cm with a slim build and brown hair.

Insp English said Mr Kleynhans was reported missing early due to the circumstances of leaving home without any money or his phone.

"It's difficult to say if the argument sparked him running away," he said.

"It could be any number of factors."

Insp English said police were making enquiries into places Mr Kleynhans might frequent.

"There's no indication of where we was going when he left home which makes it difficult to concentrate efforts into a particular area," he said.

"That's why we're appealing for help.

"The general public are really good with this sort of thing because there's a lot more eyes out there looking at social media, the news and actually looking."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Policelink on 131 444.