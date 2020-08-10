Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

Search for missing man comes to tragic end

Jarrard Potter
9th Aug 2020 1:25 PM | Updated: 10th Aug 2020 6:13 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A BODY has been recovered by police searching for a man missing on the state's north coast on Sunday afternoon.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District have been conducting inquires to locate a 44-year-old man, who was last seen leaving a caravan park on Iluka Road, Woombah, just north of Yamba, on Thursday August 6.

The man's white Jeep was found unattended in bushland between Iluka Road, near Elizabeth Street and Hickey Street at Iluka yesterday.

Following a search of the area, with the assistance of SES, the body of a man was found in nearby bushland today. While the body is yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be that of the missing man.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
clarence police district coastal views editors picks missing person welfare concerns
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ bank rejoices in strengthened network amid closures

        Premium Content CQ bank rejoices in strengthened network amid closures

        Business 60-year-old institution reflects on its humble beginnings. 

        REVEALED: Plans for Gladstone drink comeback in microbrewery

        Premium Content REVEALED: Plans for Gladstone drink comeback in microbrewery

        Business A new microbrewery has received development approval and the owners have big plans...

        Man blames drugs for terrifying DV breach

        Premium Content Man blames drugs for terrifying DV breach

        Crime He told police he didn’t know where he was or how he got there.

        Teen flown to hospital in serious condition after bike crash

        Premium Content Teen flown to hospital in serious condition after bike crash

        Breaking The girl suffered significant injuries to her arms as well as injuries to her...