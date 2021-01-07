Police appeal for help as couple seriously injured in crash

Forensic crash investigators are trying to piece together how a station wagon crashed on a rural Central Queensland road on Wednesday afternoon, seriously injuring an elderly couple.

A couple in their 70s were airlifted separately to Rockhampton Hospital Wednesday afternoon after their vehicle crashed on Baralaba Rannes Road at Kokotungo.

Officers from the Forensic Crash Unit are now appealing for witnesses and dashcam vision to help them get to the bottom of the incident.

Initial investigations revealed the couple was travelling east on Baralaba Rannes Road in a white 2019 Hyundai Kona station wagon when it left the roadway at the intersection with Baileys Road about 3.40pm.

The vehicle then travelled through long grass, hitting a drainage culvert and becoming airborne before nose diving and flipping onto its roof.

The incident location is about 25 minutes west of the township of Baralaba and about 10 minutes east of the Leichardt Highway.

The 75-year-old male driver and his 77-year-old wife were trapped inside the vehicle.

Once extricated, the woman was flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition by RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue and the man transported to the local hospital before being also being flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition, by the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or any drivers who were travelling along Baralaba Rannes Road between 3 and 4pm yesterday, and who have dashcam vision, to contact police.