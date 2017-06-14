25°
WATCH: Police and firies investigate Gladstone house blaze

Chris Lees | 14th Jun 2017 9:22 AM
Police and fire crews are investigating an overnight house fire in Kin Kora.
Police and fire crews are investigating an overnight house fire in Kin Kora.

POLICE and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are investigating a house fire overnight in Kin Kora.

A QFES spokesperson said they were called at 1am this morning to the home on Waratah St.

They said when the crew arrived on scene there was smoke coming from the house.

"There was a fire in the bedroom, it was under control by 1.13am," they said.

The spokesperson said the fire was out by 1.20am.

This morning there were police and fire investigators at the home.

Police tape roped off the home and the front window was smashed.

The spokesperson said the QFES investigators were working with police this morning.

Police officers with cameras and breathing masks were examining the home.

Topics:  fire kin kora police

