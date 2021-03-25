Police allegedly find cannabis, ice in South Gladstone raid

Six plain-clothed detectives from Gladstone police have seized cannabis, ice and drug utensils in a raid on a South Gladstone home this week.

After spending more than an hour searching the premises, the detectives were seen to emerge, with two officers wearing blue coloured disposable gloves and one officer carrying a large brown evidence bag.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said Gladstone police conducted a search warrant at an Elizabeth Street residence on Tuesday.

"It will be alleged that police located a number of items of interest," the spokeswoman said.

"Police will allege the items were drug related.

Six detectives who raided a South Gladstone home on Tuesday were in two unmarked police cars. File Picture: RICHARD JUPE

"Officers allegedly located some cannabis, amphetamine or methylamphetamine, a clip-seal bag of the amphetamines and some utensils allegedly used connected to cannabis use."

The detectives attended the home in two unmarked vehicles.

The spokeswoman said a 17-year-old boy had been charged in connection with the raid.

"He was charged with possessing dangerous drugs and possessing drug utensils," the spokeswoman said.

The teenager was issued a court attendance notice to appear before Gladstone Children's Court at a later date, the spokeswoman said.

