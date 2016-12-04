Police allege man killed cat and set house on fire

BUNDABERG Police are continuing investigations into an alleged arson in Bundaberg yesterday this morning.

Detectives have charged a man following initial investigations into the house fire on Brand St Walkervale.

Police allege at around 5pm yesterday a man armed with a knife set the house on fire and killed a cat at the residence.

No one else was physically injured during the incident.

A 30-year-old Walkervale man has been charged with arson and serious animal cruelty and will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court tomorrow.

This morning the house remained under guard while sergeant Blane Crozier did initial investigations in the burnt out shell before scenes of crime officers from Brisbane arrived.

