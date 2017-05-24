Police accidentally stumble upon guns, explosives, syringe find

FILE PHOTO: WHEN police attended the home of a Bundaberg man to serve him with unrelated documents, they did not expect to find a gold mine of illegal items.

WHEN police attended the home of a Bundaberg man to serve him with unrelated documents, they did not expect to find a goldmine of offences.

Peter Allen Lamont pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to three charges including one count of authority required to possess explosives, fail to take reasonable care and precautions with a syringe and unlawful possession of weapons.

Despite the offending occurring in Bundaberg, the sentence was heard in Gladstone as Lamont frequently travels for work as a farrier, and is currently working in the region.

The court heard at about 4.50pm March 7 police turned up at Lamont's home for an unrelated matter.

When no one answered the door, the officers went around to the back of the house, and were surprised to see a .22 calibre rifle in plain view on the verandah.

Next to it laid seven rounds of ammunition, the court heard.

By this stage Lamont had emerged from the house, and told police that the rifle and ammunition was owned by a mate of his.

When police contacted this person, he denied any ownership to the illegal items and said he knew nothing about it.

Lamont then admitted to owning the rifle and the ammunition, and told police there was also an air rifle with pellet ammunition under his bed.

He said he also had another six rounds of ammunition in the house.

Police also found an uncapped, used syringe lying on top of a box in Lamont's home.

When questioned, Lamont said he has used it to inject a sick horse, and did not realise that it was illegal to leave a syringe out uncapped.

The court heard that Lamont owned a number of horses and cattle.

Defence lawyer Matthew Messenger said the court should take into consideration his client's early plea of guilty, and his admittance to ownership of the items, despite the initial deceit.

He said his client was in no way a drug user and his job required him to be able to treat sick animals, with injections if needed.

He said if the magistrate was to record a conviction against his client, it could hinder Lamont's hopes to travel to the United States to further pursue his career.

Lamont was issued a global fine of $400, with no conviction recorded.