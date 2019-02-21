Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GOING NOWHERE: Po the border collie cross was found tethered to a clothes line and in poor health.
GOING NOWHERE: Po the border collie cross was found tethered to a clothes line and in poor health. doggo
Crime

Po's friendly and lively despite two years tied to a pole

Ross Irby
by
21st Feb 2019 12:30 AM | Updated: 7:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RSPCA inspectors found a friendly and lively dog named Po tied to a Hill's hoist in an Ipswich back yard.

There was only bare earth where the neglected border collie had been tethered for two years.

It was clear to inspectors that Po had spent a considerable amount of time walking around in circles.

Po's owner Blanch Vogler, 43, from Eastern Heights, was charged with two offences under the Animal Care and Protection Act.

Vogler, who did not appear in person, was found guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court of failing to provide appropriate living conditions for her pet between December 1, 2017, and January 13, 2018; and failing to provide appropriate treatment for injury.

The RSPCA prosecutor sought a Prohibition Order be made against Vogler that she not have animals in her care for two years.

The court heard the mother of four had medical issues, received Centrelink benefits, and was being cared for by her mother.

On January 15 last year, an RSPCA inspector visited the Eastern Heights property to investigate after being told a dog had been kept tethered in the back yard for two years.

Po was frequently tangled by his tether. The dog was surrendered to the RSPCA and medically examined by a vet.

He was found to have a high temperature, and was suffering from infected ears and mild dental disease, though the vet also noted he had a lovely nature. Po was treated and has since been adopted into a new home.

Magistrate Robert Walker noted Vogler had failed to attend court in January and again this week.

"I commend the work of the RSPCA which deals with these confronting situations. It is rewarding when a good outcome is achieved," Mr Walker said.

Mr Walker fined Vogler $2500 and ordered that she pay vet expenses of $293.48, and the $99.55 cost of the summons.

He ordered that half of the fine must be paid to the RSPCA.

animal abuse ipswich court rspca
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Biloela teenager entrapped at private residence

    Biloela teenager entrapped at private residence

    News The incident occurred just before 7am this morning.

    • 21st Feb 2019 7:56 AM
    Politicians say funding precedent has been set for dredging

    premium_icon Politicians say funding precedent has been set for dredging

    News Millions spent elsewhere on other dredging projects used as example.

    Free money: Call to make use of former mayor's fund

    premium_icon Free money: Call to make use of former mayor's fund

    News Trust fund, separate to council, was set up by the late Col Brown.

    Incoming cruise ship nearing its 50th birthday

    premium_icon Incoming cruise ship nearing its 50th birthday

    News The MS Albatros has had a number of name changes during its life.