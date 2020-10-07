Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

PNG drug plane accused makes bid for bail

by Grace Mason
7th Oct 2020 10:27 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A BAR owner who was allegedly part of a Melbourne-based crime gang who were attempting to import huge amounts of cocaine from Papua New Guinea into Mareeba has been denied bail despite family friends offering to put up a $1 million surety.

Aiden Anis Khoder, 31, was one of five men charged over the failed plot which came to light after a plane, allegedly overloaded with 500kg of cocaine, crashed while trying to take off in PNG in late July.

Police arrested three men in FNQ accused of being part of a conspiracy to import cocaine into Australia through Mareeba Airport, from Papua New Guinea.
Police arrested three men in FNQ accused of being part of a conspiracy to import cocaine into Australia through Mareeba Airport, from Papua New Guinea.
Community Newsletter SignUp

He has been remanded in custody in Lotus Glen Correctional Centre since, facing six charges including conspiracy to import commercial quantities of cocaine, importing commercial quantities of cocaine, directing activities of a criminal syndicate, laundering more than $1m of dirty cash and dealing in proceeds of crime.

The Cairns Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday, if found guilty he would face a mammoth jail term between 25-30 years.

Surveillence footage of a plane at Mareeba Airport.
Surveillence footage of a plane at Mareeba Airport.

His barrister Justin Greggory argued for his release on bail, proposing the significant surety, along with Mr Khoder wearing a GPS tracking device and home detention aside from working in his family's Melbourne restaurant and visiting his lawyer or court.

But Magistrate Joe Pinder declared he represented an unacceptable risk of both failing to appear and committing further offences and refused bail.

Commonwealth prosecutor Daniel Whitmore said Mr Khoder was a serious flight risk given his access to a plane, a boat, fake IDs and "massive amounts of money".

 

"He has the incentive to abscond and the means and ability to abscond," he said.

He argued he was also a risk of reoffending, having allegedly begun masterminding this plot a short time after being released from jail for drug trafficking.

Magistrate Pinder rated the case against him as "reasonably strong" involving phone intercepts and surveillance which included shots of him purchasing a part for a plane on the Tablelands which was allegedly used to "kick start" the aircraft before its doomed flight.

The gang allegedly planned to drive the drugs by truck from FNQ to Melbourne hidden under a load of gyprock.
The gang allegedly planned to drive the drugs by truck from FNQ to Melbourne hidden under a load of gyprock.

Police have alleged the group, with Italian crime links, successfully imported 300kg of cocaine - potentially worth up to $90m - in 2018 and the 500kg batch would have been worth up to $160m.

It is alleged they were planning to hide the drugs in a retrofitted truck filled with gyprock and drive it from the Tablelands to Melbourne.

The case was adjourned until November 25.

Originally published as PNG drug plane accused makes bid for bail

More Stories

Show More
crime drugs drug smuggling png

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Battery acid scare for woman at Agnes Water

        Premium Content Battery acid scare for woman at Agnes Water

        News Paramedics were called to a residence at the coastal town this morning.

        Facility that discharged cyanide into harbour given restart

        Premium Content Facility that discharged cyanide into harbour given restart

        News “It’s just sour for me, I just don’t feel comfortable with it because of the...

        IN COURT: 12 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 12 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, October 7.

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, October 6.