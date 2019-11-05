PM’s only view of the NT is from 40,000 ft

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the Australian Embassy in Bangkok. Mr Morrison has spent 36 days since the election overseas, but is yet to see you in the NT. Picture: AAP Image/Lukas Coch

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison has spent 36 of the 171 days since the election overseas but is yet to make it to the Northern Territory.

Mr Morrison has taken 10 overseas trips since his surprise election win in May.

He is expected back in Australia today after a two-day trip to Thailand for the East Asia Summit where he met with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

Mr Morrison's other international trips since the election include a nine-day trip to the United States, four-day trip to Japan and three-day excursions to Tuvalu, Vietnam and France.

EDITORIAL: Get on a plane Mr Morrison but stop in the NT

He has also spent two days in both Fiji and Indonesia and took a six day world tour taking in the Solomon Islands, United Kingdom and Singapore weeks after the election.

The closest he has come to the Territory since his re-election was a two-day visit to East Timor in August.

Scott Morrison with Darwin in happier times – during this year’s election campaign. Picture Gary Ramage

In September Mr Morrison became Australia's most travelled recent prime minister, heading off on more overseas trips in his first year in the job than any of his five predecessors.

He eclipsed the travel done by former prime minister Kevin Rudd, who earned the nickname Kevin "747" Rudd because of his penchant for overseas trips.

Mr Morrison made 13 trips in total in his first year visiting 14 countries, while Mr Rudd took 12 trips to 20 countries.

Mr Morrison drops in happier times with the NT News. Picture: Elise Derwin

However Mr Morrison's travel plans don't stretch to include the Northern Territory.

The NT News last week reported criticism of Mr Morrison from Labor politicians of neglecting the Territory.

Mr Morrison has visited every Australian jurisdiction except the NT since the election. His last visit to the Territory was a campaign stopover in April.

While Mr Morrison has been absent from the Territory, a stream of Coalition politicians have touched down in the Top End to wave the Commonwealth flag.

Northern Australia Minister Matt Canavan is in Darwin today to announce the final sign off on a $150 million concessional loan from the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility for a $300 million expansion of NT Airports.

See, you know you enjoy it when you get here. Now we are like a spurned lover. Picture: Elise Derwin

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds was in town on Monday to farewell troops on their way to Iraq and Indigenous Australians Minister Ken Wyatt will visit Darwin, Alice Springs, Ammaroo and Groote Eylandt on a week-long Territory tour.

In a statement, Mr Wyatt said it would be his fourth visit to the NT in five months, which "demonstrates the importance the Morrison Government places" on the NT.