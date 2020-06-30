Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Prime Minister Scott Morrison wants Victoria to shut down virus hot spot suburbs.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison wants Victoria to shut down virus hot spot suburbs.
News

PM wants hotspot suburbs shutdown

by Samantha Maiden
30th Jun 2020 11:46 AM

Scott Morrison is urging Victoria to issue shutdown orders now or risk the coronavirus outbreak in the state getting even worse.

The new shutdowns could force around one million Melburnians to work from home and not leave their local government areas.

News.com.au has confirmed the Morrison Government has urged the Victorian Premier to act as the state confirmed 75 new cases of coronavirus on Monday.

Around 10 schools in Victoria have now been closed for deep cleaning and contact tracing after cases were detected.

Victorian Premier Dan Andrews has refused to rule out the shutdowns and an announcement is now expected today.

"That is not our preference but we'll do it if we need to," Mr Andrews said.

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks scott morrison

Just In

    Masks could become mandatory

    Masks could become mandatory
    • 30th Jun 2020 11:16 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        premium_icon MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        Lost man urinated on McDonald’s sign, broke menu display

        premium_icon Lost man urinated on McDonald’s sign, broke menu display

        Crime A court heard he ‘lost it’ when McDonald’s staff wouldn’t tell him where he was.

        REVEALED: 10 exciting new developments for Gladstone region

        premium_icon REVEALED: 10 exciting new developments for Gladstone region

        Business From a new hatchery to nature based tourism, there have been plenty of developments...

        Your questions about the new Observer format answered

        Your questions about the new Observer format answered

        Information GOT questions about the new Observer format? We’re here to help.