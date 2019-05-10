PM to announce $30m mining and manufacturing school

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: Prime Minister Scott Morrison will reveal details of a new $30 million mining and manufacturing school today.

THE big guns have come out in the battle for CQ's vote with the Prime Minister in Rockhampton today to announce a $30 million promise for a new CQUniversity School of Mines and Manufacturing.

If they were to win the coming Federal Election, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his government would deliver the school which would take advantage of Central Queensland's resources sector to boost local skills, and support more local jobs.

Mr Morrison said the new school was part of the government's plan for a stronger economy that would help Central Queenslanders train locally in industries supporting more local jobs, as well as helping create up to 320 jobs in the construction phase.

"The $30 million we've committed to this new school is about creating pathways for Central Queenslanders to get the skills they need to succeed," Mr Morrison said.

"We want to be a country that manufactures things like aluminium and develop world class resources so we need to invest in regional jobs and skills. This new school will give workers and young people the skills across traditional trades and emerging technologies that are so important.

"The science, engineering and mathematics skills this new school can help train are key to the success of the future of our mining, resources and manufacturing industries that our candidates like Ken O'Dowd and Michelle Landry are fighting hard for."

In CQ the resources sector was estimated to contribute 37 per cent of Gross Regional Product and 40,000 full-time jobs.

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said the announcement solidified the Liberal National Party's commitment to Central Queensland's progressive and productive mining sector.

"Building the capacity of local workers to make best use of new tools is the key to unlocking future productivity, developing new resources, sustained jobs growth, and national prosperity," Ms Landry said.

"Central Queensland is full of world-leading miners and support industries and this investment by the LNP will ensure this remains the case for decades to come, giving certainty back to our miners."

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said Central Queensland was one of the country's key centres that supported smelting and refinery as well as LNG production and manufacturing.

"This investment will support hundreds of small and medium sized business and thousands of jobs," Mr O'Dowd said.

The support will also allow CQUniversity to expand training to support the mining sector as well as emerging jobs and industries such as hydrogen and critical minerals.

Since the Coalition took government in 2013, the resources sector has boomed, generating an extra $100 billion a year in exports.

Mining accounts for almost 10 per cent of GDP, and drives Australia's exports. Mining employs over 240,000 Australians and pays the highest wages in our economy, with many of these jobs being in regional and remote Australia.

The resources sector generates the economic wealth that ensures that government was able to invest in essential services including schools and hospitals and infrastructure such as new roads and transport.

The mining, resources and manufacturing sector delivers the highest paying jobs to Central Queenslanders.

The Coalition Government's plan to support the resources sector included a National Resources Statement, which sets out a resource industry policy framework for the next twenty years.

They are also developing a Critical Minerals Strategy with up to $20 million in project grants,

Investing $100 million to produce new pre-competitive geoscience data through Geoscience Australia's Exploring for the Future program, supporting Industry Growth Centres to drive innovation, competitiveness, productivity and sustainability; encouraging commercialisation; and promote the industry globally to develop investment pathways.

Before the election was called, the Government introduced legislation to give those employed "part-time" in the mining workforce the right to convert to permanent roles.

The government was also working with industry to undertake a skills mapping exercise to ensure that universities and VET providers will meet the long term needs of the resources sector.