PM slammed over ‘secret’ Higgins report

Scott Morrison's 100-day inquiry into who knew what and when in his office over the alleged rape of Brittany Higgins may be kept secret.

The Prime Minister's hand-picked bureaucrat has revealed for the first time that he has given an undertaking of confidentiality to staff who he is asking to tell them what they knew and why they didn't tell the PM about the alleged rape.

Asked today in Senate estimates if the report will be made public, the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet secretary Phil Gaetjens said the question of whether it will be released was a matter for the Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

"It will finish as soon as possible,'' Mr Gaetjens said. "I would certainly expect it to be weeks, not days and certainly not months."

But when asked if it would be released, Mr Gaetjens revealed he had offered confidentiality to the political staff who had participated. He also revealed he had "no powers of compulsion" to force staff to participate.

"Whether that report is made public is not up to me it's up to the PM,'' Mr Gaetjens said

The revelation prompted Labor senators to interject claiming it was now clear the report was "a cover up".

"So it's a secret interviews into a secret report? That's what you've just told us,'' Labor Senator Katy Gallagher said.

"There were some who said the Prime Minister could just ask his staff who knew what and when? Yet here we are nearly 100 days later."

Brittany Higgins alleged she was raped in Parliament House. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Damian Shaw

Mr Gaetjens said there were no signs that staff were not co-operating with the inquiry.

"I am not going into the details of an inquiry that has not been completed,'' Mr Gaetjens said.

"It includes some highly personal information that I think would invade privacy."

Labor Senator Penny Wong asked what "personal information" was involved when it was

"It's hardly a transparent inquiry,'' she said. "Did I hear you right? You will keep the interviews confidential?,'' she said.

"How is Ms Higgins and the public to know who knew what and when if you've given an undertaking of confidentiality?

The inquiry was sparked after the Prime Minister revealed after news.com.au broke the story on February 15 that he was never told about the allegations - even after his office was contacted in preparation to publish the story three days earlier.

It commenced two days later but it was paused on March 19 on the advice of the AFP police commissioner amid fears it could interfere with the AFP investigation and then recommenced on May 10.

News.com.au also revealed today that he Australian Federal Police tipped off Peter Dutton's office about an alleged sexual assault in Parliament House in October, 2019, a date years earlier than previously disclosed.

Mr Dutton maintains he personally learned of the alleged sexual assault of Brittany Higgins in February, 2021.

Then Home Affairs Minister Mr Dutton revealed earlier this year he was personally tipped off by AFP commissioner Reece Kershaw to the allegation that a Liberal staffer was raped in Parliament House on February 11, 2021 under "sensitive investigation" disclosure guidelines because she contacted police six days earlier.

During today's budget estimates grilling, Mr Gaetjens also refused to reveal whether taxpayers are covering the legal costs of political staffers drawn into the inquiry into who knew what and when.

"The cover up is unreal. You won't even tell people if you're paying for the legal costs of people for Gaetjens inquiry,'' Senator Wong said.

Finance Minister Simon Birmingham said he would not answer the question because it might identify the people involved.

This morning, the Prime Minister also confirmed he has now received the final report into workplace issues at Parliament House sparked by the Higgins allegations.

Mr Morrison commissioned the report on 16 February 2021 to undertake a report into the procedures and processes relating to serious incidents in the parliamentary workplace.

The report considered the procedures and processes involved in identifying and reporting a serious incident, particularly assault or sexual assault; steps that can be taken to ensure the processes of reporting and responses to serious incidents are able to be made independent from the employer; recommendations on how to ensure that all reporting and responses to serious incidents are driven by a principle of providing empowerment to the victims; and recommendations on how to ensure that the services and support that are provided to a victim are timely, effective, and ongoing.

"Initially, Ms Foster provided advice to me on measures that required urgent implementation to address some of these issues. This included the establishment of a 24/7, independent, confidential and trauma-informed phone support line for all staff and parliamentarians,'' Mr Morrison said.

"Last night, Ms Foster provided her final report which has made a number of significant findings that address gaps in existing procedures and processes when it comes to responding to serious incidents, providing support for those impacted by them, and of a preventative nature.

"Her proposals and recommendations seek to ensure that processes are independent, provide empowerment to victims, and provide timely, effective and ongoing support.

Beyond measures already put in place, her recommendations include:

• Implementation of a face-to-face education program helping managers and staff understand their obligations in relation to a safe and respectful workplace, and to recognise and respond appropriately to serious incidents or patterns of behaviour in the workplace. Work on this program is well underway.

• Development of an independent, confidential, complaints mechanism for serious incidents. This body of work is more detailed and complex and will require consultation across the parliament.

"I intend to take this report to Cabinet and respond to the recommendations on behalf of the Government. Following this, I will seek to engage with all parties and parliamentarians to implement the response,'' Mr Morrison said.

