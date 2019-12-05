Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

PM poised to purge public service: report

by Daniel McCulloch
5th Dec 2019 9:27 AM

SCOTT Morrison is reportedly preparing to swing an axe through the public service with several department heads set for the chopping block.

The prime minister is expected to slash the number of government departments in an effort to cut bureaucratic red tape, The Australian reports.

Up to five department secretaries are expected to sacked in the purge.

"Obviously the public service has a very significant role to play and there needs to be stability within the public service," Labor deputy leader Richard Marles told Sky News on Thursday.

"I think it's really important - particularly at this time, given all the challenges that we're facing - that the government is managing the public service in a way which maintains stability and ultimately maintains morale."

Mr Morrison said in a speech in August the Australian Public Service needed to "evolve" and in some cases "conventional wisdom needs to be challenged".

He also called for "congestion busting", to encourage new ideas on how to improve services.

"I am concerned that just over a quarter of the APS does not really feel they can impact what's going on," he said at the time.

"This concerns me. I want people in the APS to feel they can make a contribution. I don't want you to be shut out. You need to feel that you can make a difference. That is why you're here.

"This is a failure of public service management to enable real engagement. This is one of the things I expect to see public service leaders change."

More Stories

Show More
federal government public servant public service scott morrison senniors-news

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Experts and community to collaborate

        premium_icon Experts and community to collaborate

        News Community conference will discuss coastal recreation and dredge soil, among other marine topics

        • 5th Dec 2019 10:00 AM
        Annual Toy Run set to be one of the best

        premium_icon Annual Toy Run set to be one of the best

        News GLADSTONE bikers are preparing for what’s set to be one of their best fundrasing...

        ’We are stretched’: How our firies are holding up

        premium_icon ’We are stretched’: How our firies are holding up

        News FIREFIGHTERS are working tirelessly to protect the community from a bushfire at...

        Final ship sets sail after big year

        premium_icon Final ship sets sail after big year

        News GLADSTONE has reaped the benefits of a growing cruise industry this year with an...