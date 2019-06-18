Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

PM jets off with family for secret island getaway

by Rob Harris
18th Jun 2019 5:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SCOTT Morrison has taken his first "well-earned break" since ascending the top job almost 10 months ago, escaping with his family to a "secluded" Pacific island resort for a week.

The Prime Minister, who led the Coalition to a stunning election victory on May 18, snuck out of the Australia at the weekend with his family for "well-deserved a week in the sun", sources told the Herald Sun.

While his exact destination is unknown, it's understood Mr Morrison and his wife Jenny and daughters Abbey and Lily are holidaying on a small outer island off the coast of Fiji.

Scott Morrison and his family, wife Jenny and daughters Lily and Abbey, have headed abroad for a holiday in the sun.
Scott Morrison and his family, wife Jenny and daughters Lily and Abbey, have headed abroad for a holiday in the sun.

 

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, the National Party leader, is acting in the top job in his absence.

Colleagues have heaped praise on Mr Morrison's "high energy levels" and "relentless campaigning" since he became PM in August last year.

The beach-loving PM, a daily swimmer, enjoyed a brief family holiday on the NSW south coast over New Year enjoying "flathead and chips" with locals at the Shoalhaven Heads Hotel.

Fiji is a nice place to visit this time of year.
Fiji is a nice place to visit this time of year.

Mr Morrison's office confirmed he was having a "brief, well-earned break" and would be back on deck next Saturday.

In the weeks since winning the election he has travelled to the Solomon Islands, Britain and Europe as part of D-Day celebrations.

Mr Morrison will also attend the G20 in Osaka later this month and is likely to attend the G7 as a guest of French President Emmanuel Macron in August.

More Stories

holiday pm politics scott morrison

Top Stories

    VMR took hundreds of calls during busy weekend

    premium_icon VMR took hundreds of calls during busy weekend

    News The Gladstone and Round Hill VMR crews were called out for several tow-ins over the weekend

    • 18th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
    Payroll tax changes a win for small and medium businesses

    premium_icon Payroll tax changes a win for small and medium businesses

    News 'It could influence a decision putting on an extra person'.

    • 18th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
    Road funds highlighted in Callide MP's budget response

    premium_icon Road funds highlighted in Callide MP's budget response

    Politics 'The electorate's resource sector contributed $1.2 billion'

    • 18th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
    'So you're a f---ing cop?' Off-duty officer abused at pub

    premium_icon 'So you're a f---ing cop?' Off-duty officer abused at pub

    News Man facing jail time after violent, drunken outburst

    • 18th Jun 2019 5:00 AM