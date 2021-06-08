PM facing challenge that could end him

One of the great truisms in Australian politics is that sooner or later, the mob works you out.

The problem for Prime Minister Scott Morrison in the latest Newspoll is that it suggests the mob has worked him out, and the trend is not his friend.

Voter dissatisfaction with his leadership is rising amid the bungled vaccine rollout.

That doesn't mean he's going to lose the next election. But it certainly poses more challenges than might first appear.

Newspoll tells a story that a lot of people are missing. Scott Morrison has a problem. And that problem comes down to competency.

Sure, he's 50-50 in the polls. However, it's his satisfaction rating among voters that provides some clues that all is not well on Planet Morrison.

The traditional wisdom in Australian politics right now is that Labor can't win. Just as the political class believed in the lead up to the 2019 election that Labor couldn't lose.

But that assessment is wrong, even if you think Anthony Albanese is an ineffective, uninspiring political leader, with some bad suits and silly hats, who doesn't pass the test of a Prime Minister you would be happy to send to London, for a cup of tea with the Queen.

He can be all of these things and still win the next election. He could be none of these things and still lose. The reason? Voters traditionally kick governments out. They don't elect oppositions.

This was the great failure of Bill Shorten at the last election. He provided so many policies, so many lines of attack for Scott Morrison, that he made the Labor Party the story, not the government's own performance. That provided enough reasons for voters to think twice and stick with the status quo.

It was not a ringing endorsement of Scott Morrison.

What should we remember about opposition leaders? Consider John Howard.

Nobody thought John Howard was much chop when he won the 1996 election. Paul Keating was the giant-slayer of politics at the time, who like Scott Morrison had surprised the pundits by winning the 1993 election against John Hewson.

Howard went on to govern for 11 years. Why? Because whatever your politics and whatever you think of John Howard, he was regarded as a competent Prime Minister who ran a competent government.

But does the Morrison Government have a reputation for competence? Let's examine the evidence.

Mr Morrison's dominance in Newspoll has been shaken by two external events since his surprise 2019 election.

The first was his Hawaiian holiday in the middle of the 2020 bushfires, which saw his approval ratings plummet. It was the ultimate moment where the boss goes AWOL in a crisis and all the staff can never look at them the same way again.

The bushfire crisis was the political moment that featured the Prime Minister declaring, "I don't hold a hose, mate," and generally trying to blame the states for shortcomings.

But voters don't really care for political leaders buck passing and blame shifting. They want problems fixed.

The Prime Minister has said before that he learned a lot from that trial by fire. It was one of the reasons why he took a different approach in the initial stages of the covid pandemic that saw his approval ratings soar.

At the beginning of the pandemic, his first instinct was to fight with Victoria's Dan Andrews and other state premiers.

But just because you're getting cheered on by right-wingers and your partisan fans, doesn't mean you are doing what you need to do to please mainstream voters who just want problems fixed.

Most recently, it was the fallout from Brittany Higgins' allegation she was raped at Parliament House. This was the big moment that Labor hit the lead again in Newspoll, just like the bushfires.

Now the big issue is the vaccine rollout.

All of these events are connected by a golden thread - is the Morrison Government a competent government that can handle a crisis?

Swinging voters might not be swayed by the partisan argument that the Prime Minister is a raging misogynist who hates women. Not many people really believe that.

But they might be left unimpressed that after one of the Coalition's own staff was allegedly raped, that staff in his own office bungled the aftermath.

In simple terms, what the June Newspoll tells us is the Coalition has recovered electoral ground to draw level with Labor on a two-party-preferred basis for the first time since February.

The budget, which was well received, is part of this recovery. It was seen as a competent budget that cut taxes and did the things voters expected governments to do.

However, popular support for Mr Morrison has fallen sharply. The trend is downwards.

Approval ratings for the PM have fallen by four points in the past three weeks to 54 per cent. The number of dissatisfied voters has increased, by five points to 43 per cent.

The Prime Minister had a good story to tell at the start of the pandemic. Closing the nation's international borders kept Australia safe. Don't expect those restrictions to be lifted any time before the next election.

That's too dangerous for the PM, even when we are fully vaccinated, because more travellers will bring more covid.

It's a powerful reminder that Mr Morrison also understands that the next federal election is not yet a foregone conclusion.

It's also why Labor would be mad to fiddle with the tax cuts for high income earners which are already legislated. Unless they really want to throw a life raft to a Prime Minister who may soon need one.

For now, Mr Albanese's biggest weapon remains the idea that he's a loser who just can't win.

