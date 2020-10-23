Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

PM drops massive border news

by Staff writers
23rd Oct 2020 3:56 PM

 

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has revealed Australia's state and territories - except for WA - have agreed "in principle" to get borders open by Christmas.

Mr Morrison said today's National Cabinet meeting had been a successful one with Australia's leaders agreeing to hopefully have all hard borders gone by the end of the year.

Western Australia has a hard border in place while Melburnians are banned from entering every state and territory.

Mr Morrison said West Australian Premier Mark McGowan still had some reservations about reopening his state but the PM was hopeful the entire country could be reopen by late December.

"I look forward to the continuing opening up," the PM said.

"Western Australia, there are special circumstances there. I made that very clear, the nature of our economy and how that works, the premier continues to maintain that position.

"Around the rest of the country, they have their timetables and we look forward to it opening by Christmas of this year.

"Certainly seven out of the eight states and territories will be open and that will be a great day for Australia. You never know, it might be eight."

Follow the latest coronavirus news in our live updates below.

Originally published as PM drops massive border news

More Stories

border lockdown editors picks lockdown scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Complaint lodged over Labor’s bus at Gladstone booth

        Premium Content Complaint lodged over Labor’s bus at Gladstone booth

        News “The Electoral Act 1992 regulates the size, quantity and placement of election signage at polling places.”

        League Stars program rolls into Calliope

        Premium Content League Stars program rolls into Calliope

        News “It is all about learning new skills and making new friends along the way.”

        OUR HOME TOWN: Cheesy new grazing business opens

        Premium Content OUR HOME TOWN: Cheesy new grazing business opens

        Business Gladstone woman Sammy Warwick has turned her love of creating platters into a new...

        ‘Please be respectful’: Mayor’s plea to Lilley’s Beach hoons

        Premium Content ‘Please be respectful’: Mayor’s plea to Lilley’s Beach hoons

        News Mayor Matt Burnett has pleaded with hoons who tore up a local beach recently.