PM addresses bizarre Macca’s rumour

A SCOTT Morrison joke about the Engadine McDonald's - and what really happened there in 1997 - got one of the biggest laughs last night at the Midwinter Ball.

For the first time in 20 years, speeches at the ball were broadcast and on the record.

Mr Morrison lamented that if his speech had been off the record, as was tradition, the audience would have finally learned what happens at the south Sydney fast food restaurant after the Cronulla Sharks lost the NRL grand final.

"Now you won't get to hear my unadulterated views of RBA monetary policy, the South China Sea, John Hewson, what's currently in the Coalition agreement, what I think about the contents of Niki Savva's book - and most importantly, what really happened at the Engadine McDonald's in 1997," he joked.

"It will remain a mystery of the ages."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, right, with his wife Jenny at the Midwinter Ball at Parliament House. Picture: Gary Ramage

Morrison poked fun at his own gaffes and an ABC staffer caused an 'almighty fuss' on the way to the Press Gallery Midwinter Ball in Canberra.

"Never say ni hao to a Korean" was one of the "lessons" the Prime Minister joked that he had learnt in his first year, referencing an awkward moment on the campaign trail.

"Always review the full lyrics of songs" was another lesson, after a rap song posted to Twitter over a Question Time video was later identified as having some suspect phrases.

Another was "always keep your white shoes polished or get a better photoshop editor" after an awkward photoshop fail during the election.

Jacqui Lambie brought some glamour to Canberra. Picture: Gary Ramage



Others included "always take small bites of a pie when the cameras are in range" and "there is never a downside to a Borat impersonation".

The Australian reported that there was a minor stir on a Qantas flight to Canberra, with an unnamed ABC staffer unimpressed by the way her ball outfit was being handled by flight crew.

"That's a $5000 dress!" she reportedly told them as the ensemble was stuffed into an overhead compartment, according to The Australian.

Peter Dutton ges into the spirit of the evening. Picture: Gary Ramage

Jacqui Lambie returned to Parliament as the belle of the ball for Canberra's night of nights.

The plain-speaking Senate powerbroker stole the spotlight arriving solo in a stunning pale taupe gown with a cape.

Senator Lambie missed last year's event after losing her seat in the citizenship saga of 2017 but has returned as one of the most powerful women in parliament - with a crucial vote in the senate - after being re-elected in May.

The Daily Telegraph's political editor Sharri Markson and Sky News host David Speers were named joint Press Gallery journalist of the year.

Sky News presenter Laura Jayes stuns in a tuxedo by YSL. Picture Gary Ramage

Tennis with Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and a hot-air balloon ride with Defence Minister Linda Reynolds were among the prizes at the auction.

A quiet Friday night beer with Scott Morrison was also for sale, along with a dinner with Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese and Labor's deputy leader Richard Marles.

Earlier, Australia's first lady Jenny Morrison stunned in an emerald green jumpsuit with Prime Minister Scott Morrison, while Labor leader Anthony Albanese arrived with frontbencher Penny Wong.

Kallie Blauhorn and Telstra chief executive Andy Penn. Picture: Gary Ramage

Derryn Hinch look dapper as arrives for the event. Picture Gary Ramage

Michaelia Cash, Karen Andrews, Bridget McKenzie, Linda Reynolds and Anne Ruston also arrived in force as the five women of Mr Morrison's cabinet.

Sky News host Laura Jayes turned heads, opting for a timeless YSL tuxedo.

Meanwhile, the decision to put Mr Morrison and Mr Albanese's speeches on the record for the first time was made after veteran political journalist Laurie Oakes reported Malcolm Turnbull's impression of US President Donald Trump at the 2017 off the record event.

Peta Credlin and Brian Loughnane. Picture: Gary Ramage

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese with Senator Penny Wong. Picture: Kym Smith

Virginia Trioli in orange tulle. Picture: Nikki Short

The political journo made a statement in a power suit by the French luxury brand. Picture: Gary Ramage

Sky News Team arrive for the annual Midwinter Ball at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture Gary Ramage