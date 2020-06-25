Plunge horse sensationally scratched on race eve

Balnarring Cup race meeting on Australia Day. Winners of the cup, Cliff Murray and jockey Reece Goodwin. Picture: Valeriu Campan

A STABLING blunder has foiled a sensational betting plunge on an unraced galloper at Moe, leaving trainer Cliff Murray with a $750 fine - and mystery punters frustrated.

Willygood had been backed from $101 into $4.60 for a 1208m maiden before the filly was found on Thursday morning at unregistered premises by RV's Compliance Assurance Team in violation of racing's rules.

The filly should have been at Murray's registered stables and, after the CAT team found her at another of Murray's Kilmany properties, the matter was referred to RV stewards.

After considering the report, stewards ordered Willygood's scratching at 10.50am.

Chairman of stewards Robert Cram said: "The property hasn't been licensed for training purposes and the horse wasn't supervised."

Corporate bookmakers reported strong support for Willygood with a string of $100 wagers.

Murray said he was unaware of who backed the horse after Willygood had caught the eye with several promising trials.

"She's had half a dozen trials … seems to be going all right. But that's about it," Murray told racing.com

"I would say it's just local people who have seen her at jump outs.

"She's shown good ability, but just at those local jump outs."