Tannum's Lochlan James making a break up the middle.
Rugby League

Plucky Seagulls keep in touch for finals in Gladstone comp

NICK KOSSATCH
by
14th Jul 2019 2:20 PM | Updated: 5:27 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: Tannum Seagulls kept its Gladstone Rugby League finals hopes alive after a 30-16 win against Calliope Roosters.

In somewhat untidy match at Dennis Park, played in dewy conditions, Seagulls did just enough to post their third win while Roosters are destined for the wooden spoon.

Tannum coach Steve Gehrmann said the Saturday night match did not reach any great heights.

"Calliope were short on numbers and some of them had to double up from the reserves game," Gehrmann said.

"It was a messy game with a lot of dropped ball but we did play a good kicking game and that's where we got our tries."

Gehrmann said the Seagulls youngsters stood up again.

"The younger fellas with Lochlan James, Matty Wilson and Jake Gehrmann at fullback were great again for us," he said.

"They always put their hand up and Kyle Mongta's kicking game was good as well."

There are still six minor round matches left and Wallabys (third) hold a three-game break on Seagulls.

It means the Tannum side needs to win the bulk, if not all, remaining games.

Meanwhile the top-of-the-table clash between first-placed Gladstone Valleys and Gladstone Brothers was played at time of print deadline yesterday.

There will be a full match wrap of that game in tomorrow's The Observer.

calliope roosters gladstone rugby league tannum seagulls wallabys wallabys rugby league
Gladstone Observer

