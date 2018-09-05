Plenty of support during Suicide Prevention Week

Earlier this year Sandra Moran, Mark Brookes and John Whitten helped the Ride For Life raise $4000 for Project We Care which focusses on suicide prevention.

Earlier this year Sandra Moran, Mark Brookes and John Whitten helped the Ride For Life raise $4000 for Project We Care which focusses on suicide prevention. Mike Richards GLA230418LIFE

IT'S a subject often swept under the rug but for at least one week of the year, suicide prevention becomes a hot topic of conversation.

Gladstone isn't immune to the scourge of suicide with ABS data between 2012 to 2016 revealing a suicide rate of 13.6 per 100,000 people.

Any number above zero is a number too high and it's hoped Gladstone's activities to coincide with Suicide Prevention Week can help lessen the burden and educate those who are left behind.

Mark Brookes from Ride For Life said there will be plenty on offer during the week, which runs from September 9-16.

"Sandra Moran's talk is going to be pretty interesting. She's going to do a presentation around her loss and some of the tools she worked with to come out of that dark space," Mr Brookes said.

"Glen Poole is an absolutely fantastic speaker and advocate for men's health and stopping male suicide. He comes from the UK and is pretty big over there. He's a part of the Australian Men's Health Forum.

"Now he lives in Agnes Water so we've got a really great 'local' on our side in our fight on suicide here."

Other activities include Sunday's Out of the Shadows Walk and a Family Fun Day at Spinnaker Park next Sunday.

If you or anyone you know needs help, phone Lifeline on 131114.

EVENTS