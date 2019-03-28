Menu
Gladstone Brothers' Jayke Collins goes over for a try against Wallabys. Matt Taylor GLA240319LEAG
Rugby League

Plenty of senior and junior Gladstone league action

NICK KOSSATCH
by
28th Mar 2019 2:29 PM | Updated: 2:31 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: It's a football festival later tomorrow and into Saturday at Marley Brown Oval and adjacent fields.

Junior action kicks off with three games on Briffney Creek field's one and two respectively.

Games start at 5.30pm tomorrow for the under-13 age-group followed by U15s at 6.45pm and the U17 games start at 7.50pm.

The junior pound of league continues on Saturday from 8am with the final U12 game at 12.40pm.

Gladstone Brothers will be keen to atone its loss to Gladstone Wallabys in last week's round two of the Harvey Road Tavern Cup Gladstone Rugby League.

Brothers take on Calliope Roosters at 7pm tomorrow and the Roosters will also be smarting from its first game of the season last week.

Calliope Roosters were competitive, but lost 38-28 and tomorrow night's game is expected to be close.

Gladstone Wallabys' coach Norm Horan is confident an aspect of the game-plan will continue.

"I'm happy with our spread of the ball and hitting those edges," he said.

"We score a lot of our tries on the edges."

SATURDAY GAMES

D1: Tannum v Wallabys - 5.30pm; Brothers v Calliope - 7pm

D2: Tannum v Wallabys - 2.30pm; Brothers v Calliope - 4pm

calliope roosters gladstone rugby league gladstone valleys rugby league club gladstone wallabys nrl nrl2019 tannum seagulls
Gladstone Observer

