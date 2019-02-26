Plenty of incentives for surfers in Agnes Water classic

SURFING: It's just three weeks until the 21st Reef to Beach Long Board Classic at Agnes Water.

And the many surfers who will compete in this prestigious event can only hope the current east- northeasterly swell remains.

Event co-ordinator and competitor Paul White said there will be prize money at stake in the four-day competition, which starts on March 14.

"That day will be the local day, all competitors living north of Fraser Island (NOF)," he said.

"Day two, we will see traditional style surfing with the logger division and that's old school longboarding as well as the stand-up paddling division retro, pre-1980 and eight foot."

The third day will be an all-age and open women and men longboard competition format.

"Sunday, March 17 will be a finals day with the big prize of $500, donated by Blue Mantis training system, which will go to the winner of the open nine-foot division, which is the main division of the whole comp," White said.

There will also be $300 up for grabs in the open women's division donated by Codie's Place.

"With that prize money up for grabs, we will see surfers come from far and wide, but hopefully a local takes the prize," White said.

"Luca Doble came second in her age group in last year's Australian titles, so she will be in the hunt for the prize.

"Damien Coulter, last year's winner and also an Australian longboard champion for his age division, will compete in this year's comp again and will try to claim the title back-to-back."

Coulter's niece, Tia Coulter, will attempt to back up from last year's success.

"There will also be some other Queensland and Australian longboard-title surfers in the event," White said.