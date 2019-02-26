Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PUMPING SURF: Competition director Paul White is excited about the 21st
PUMPING SURF: Competition director Paul White is excited about the 21st Mike Richards GLA230217SURF
Surfing

Plenty of incentives for surfers in Agnes Water classic

NICK KOSSATCH
by
26th Feb 2019 2:35 PM | Updated: 2:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SURFING: It's just three weeks until the 21st Reef to Beach Long Board Classic at Agnes Water.

And the many surfers who will compete in this prestigious event can only hope the current east- northeasterly swell remains.

Event co-ordinator and competitor Paul White said there will be prize money at stake in the four-day competition, which starts on March 14.

"That day will be the local day, all competitors living north of Fraser Island (NOF)," he said.

"Day two, we will see traditional style surfing with the logger division and that's old school longboarding as well as the stand-up paddling division retro, pre-1980 and eight foot."

The third day will be an all-age and open women and men longboard competition format.

"Sunday, March 17 will be a finals day with the big prize of $500, donated by Blue Mantis training system, which will go to the winner of the open nine-foot division, which is the main division of the whole comp," White said.

There will also be $300 up for grabs in the open women's division donated by Codie's Place.

"With that prize money up for grabs, we will see surfers come from far and wide, but hopefully a local takes the prize," White said.

"Luca Doble came second in her age group in last year's Australian titles, so she will be in the hunt for the prize.

"Damien Coulter, last year's winner and also an Australian longboard champion for his age division, will compete in this year's comp again and will try to claim the title back-to-back."

Coulter's niece, Tia Coulter, will attempt to back up from last year's success.

"There will also be some other Queensland and Australian longboard-title surfers in the event," White said.

More Stories

agnes water 1770 community enterprises agnes water and 1770 reef 2 beef surfing australia
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'Caught us by surprise': Generous girl's big donation

    premium_icon 'Caught us by surprise': Generous girl's big donation

    News ASHLYN Martin took her parents by surprise when she showed them her list of pros and cons of why she wanted to shave her head.

    Pell guilty of child sex offences

    premium_icon Pell guilty of child sex offences

    Crime Cardinal George Pell found guilty of sex offences against two boys

    Facebook fraudster gets jail sentence in court

    premium_icon Facebook fraudster gets jail sentence in court

    News A GLADSTONE man behind a Facebook scam has been sentenced to jail.