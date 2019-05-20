Menu
Tannum's Tyler Keogh- Paladin and Brothers Ethan List.Under 17 Rugby League 2018 Grand Final - Gladstone Brothers vs Tannum Seagulls.
Rugby League

Plenty of incentives for school teams in Gladstone league

NICK KOSSATCH
by
20th May 2019 4:53 PM | Updated: 4:53 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: It's busy times for some Gladstone students from various state high schools.

Firstly, teams from Gladstone and Tannum State High Schools will play Wednesday's Karyn Murphy Cup in Blackwater in the under-18 and U15 age brackets.

Then there is also plenty of incentive for Toolooa and Gladstone State High Schools in the U18 and U15 boy's divisions respectively.

Gladstone punished Chanel College 24-0 in what was a clinical defensive performance led by Bailey McTighe and Ethan List (pictured with ball).

The Toolooa U15 side also progressed by default.

Both teams will now progress through to the next round of the NRL Schoolboy Trophy competition.

"These two teams are now awaiting to find out the winners from the Rockhampton region and will then travel to Rocky to play for the right to move to the next round against the winner of the Mackay region," Gladstone State High School coach and sports teacher Jon Donald said.

"The date is yet to be advised, but it needs to be done by the end of term two.

"After that there is a Quad Series where the Central Queensland winner will play off against the North Queensland winner and then off to the final in week seven of term three.

gladstone rugby league karyn murphy cup nrl2019
Gladstone Observer

