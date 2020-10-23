‘Please be respectful’: Mayor’s plea to Lilley’s Beach hoons

Lilley's Beach has been torn up by hoons over the past few weeks, with its condition prompting the Mayor to issue a warning.

GLADSTONE’S Mayor has lambasted the actions of hoons who laid waste to Lilley's Beach recently and urged the public to be respectful.

After multiple social media reports over the past month of dangerous drivers carelessly impacting turtle habitat, Mayor Matt Burnett let his thoughts be known.

“It’s disappointing that some people are disregarding the permit conditions outlined on signage at Lilley’s Beach and listed on the Lilley’s Beach permit,” Cr Burnett said.

“All drivers are required to respect beach users such as pedestrians, and must keep off the dunes and remain on the beach at all times between the high and low tide marks.”

Cr Burnett said the recommended speed when driving on the beach was under 40km/h.

“Driving behaviour such as speeding is something that can only be enforced by police,” he said.

“Council can only take action regarding the actual permit, and if behaviour against the conditions of permit are proven, then we can revoke the permit.”

Cr Burnett issued an urgent plea for drivers on Lilley’s Beach.

“When driving on the beach please be respectful of other beach users and wildlife such as nesting sea turtles and sea birds,” he said.

“Drive to the conditions of the permit and avoid sensitive dune vegetation and seagrass meadows.

“Vehicles must remain on the beach at all times between the high and low tide marks.”

Cr Burnett said there were consequences for the actions of reckless hoons who put one of Central Queensland’s largest turtle breeding sites at risk.

“Where the holder of a permit has been found guilty of an offence against the provisions of the Transport Operations (Road Use Management) Act 1975, or the Local Laws listed above, Council may cancel or suspend the permit,” he said.