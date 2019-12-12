Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Environment

Plea to parents as southeast school runs dry

by Shiloh Payne
12th Dec 2019 11:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

TAMBORINE MOUNTAIN State School has run out of water and parents have been asked to send kids with full bottles as the school year draws to an end.

With no town water supply in Tamborine Mountain, the school relied on its own bore and tank water before it ran dry yesterday.

A spokeswoman from the Department of Education said the school would continue to operate as usual, with supplied bottled water for students and staff.

"In collaboration with QBuild, the Department of Education is ensuring water is delivered to the school for the remainder of the week prior to the school holidays," she said.

Tank water access meant that toilets and basins remained functional, though hand sanitiser was required in bathrooms and classrooms, the spokeswoman said.

"Questions about Tamborine Mountain water supplies should be directed to Scenic Rim Regional Council," she said.

Water would be available for the school's outside-hours care provider.

More Stories

bottled water climate change drought education department out of water tamborine mountain state school water shortage

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Snake takes refuge on woman's aircon

        premium_icon Snake takes refuge on woman's aircon

        News A slithery visitor has dropped in on one unsuspecting resident in an attempt to keep cool

        Child in hospital after motorbike crash

        premium_icon Child in hospital after motorbike crash

        News A SCHOOL-AGED child was taken to hospital after a motorcycle crash in West...

        Duo in drug-fuelled road rampage jailed

        premium_icon Duo in drug-fuelled road rampage jailed

        News Both men had used methylamphetamines prior to the offending.

        OPINION: Albanese on why Gladstone matters

        premium_icon OPINION: Albanese on why Gladstone matters

        Opinion MANUFACTURING jobs are the heart of regional Queensland. There is no better example...