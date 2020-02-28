Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a 12-year-old girl reported missing from Bundaberg.
Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a 12-year-old girl reported missing from Bundaberg.
News

Plea to help find missing Bundy girl

brittiny edwards
28th Feb 2020 12:45 PM | Updated: 5:17 PM

POLICE are seeking public assistance to help locate a 12-year-old girl reported missing from Bundaberg since Wednesday.

The girl was last seen getting into a blue Holden Commodore (below) with Queensland registration 796XQF at the BP service station on Ryan Street in Bundaberg North at 6.25pm on February 26.

 

The girl was last seen getting into a blue Holden Commodore with Queensland registration 796XQF.
The girl was last seen getting into a blue Holden Commodore with Queensland registration 796XQF.

She is described as caucasian, about 155cm tall with blonde hair and a slight build.

The girl was wearing a black singlet, white shorts and white shoes.

It is believed she is travelling with a 19-year-old man and may be in South East Queensland.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to come forward.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2000407998

bundaberg missing girl missing girl bundaberg missing person
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WHO GOT THE RAIN?: Storm totals

        premium_icon WHO GOT THE RAIN?: Storm totals

        Weather THE skies put on a show for Gladstone once again last night with heavy rain falling on parts of the area during lightning storms.

        • 28th Feb 2020 4:45 PM
        Restoration project remembers region’s history

        premium_icon Restoration project remembers region’s history

        News The wagon was built from the wheels up by a man with a special family connection to...

        • 28th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
        Learn about coral bleaching and conservation

        premium_icon Learn about coral bleaching and conservation

        News A new program focuses on the Port Curtis and Keppel Bay marine environments and...

        • 28th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
        Dog carer’s ‘heart rips’ as only 6 spots left

        premium_icon Dog carer’s ‘heart rips’ as only 6 spots left

        News GALLERY: See 21 of the Gladstone Animal Rescue Group’s cutest dogs that need a...