Plea to fix Gladstone region dangerous, wrecked boat ramp

Turkey Beach man Hugh Johnson is disappointed the floating pontoon that was damaged during Cyclone Debbie hasn't been looked after.

KEEN fisherman Hugh Johnson says he's an easy man to please, like most other Turkey Beach residents, all he wants is a decent boat ramp.

But he says that's been a tough ask lately.

The floating pontoon at Turkey Beach was severely damaged when Cyclone Debbie swept through our region.

However Mr Johnson said well before the cyclone formed off Queensland, he had concerns over their boat ramp and pontoon.

He said the boat ramp, worth more than $400,000, hasn't been looked after for months.

He said the it was dangerously slippery and all but one light on the pontoon had stopped working.

"A Turkey Beach man went walking on the boat launch ramp on Anzac Day and slipped over and broke his ankle,” he said.

"The not maintained boat ramp is very slippery and a danger.

"Boats ram into the guard rails because you can't see a thing at night because all the lights are broken.”

If there's one thing Mr Johnson knows for sure, it's the sooner the ramp is fixed, the better.

"It's the perfect spot, but it seems when it breaks or when there's something wrong, there's no hurry to fix it.”

Gladstone region Mayor Matt Burnett said he hoped to use funds approved for the region from the State Government to repair damages caused by Cyclone Debbie.

Cr Burnett added residents should phone the council to report damage or dangers to public assets like boat ramps.

"You can't not have a boat ramp at Turkey Beach,” Cr Burnett told The Observer while fishing for the Boyne Tannum HookUp.

"At the end of the day it'll be fixed, either State Government will fund it or we'll do it ourselves.”

Cr Burnett is awaiting response from the State Government over what the funding can be used for.