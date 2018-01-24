Plea for update to council's erosion, flood prone mapping

EXPERIENCED marine and environment consultants have helped a developer's case in its bid to change part of Gladstone Regional Council's long-term coastal mapping.

BMT WBM - a maritime, environmental engineering and water consultancy company - was endorsed by 1770 Group to provide updated mapping for future erosion at Agnes Water.

The updated mapping was part of 1770 Group's application to move forward with reconfiguring lots at three blocks of land it owns and building an indoor sport and shop outlet at Beaches Village Cct.

The company wants the council to alter its erosion mapping so it does not include part of the lots it hopes to develop.

According to the development application lodged in October, the BMT WBM's study supports the removal of lots 6 and 106 Beaches Village Cct from the erosion and flood-prone areas.

If the areas are removed, the development would not trigger further assessments.

"As previously identified in this report, the Technical Memorandum (updated mapping) has identified that the subject is located wholly outside of the Erosion Prone Area and therefore development over any part of the subject site should not trigger assessment against the Coastal Hazard Overlay Code," the development application said.

"This would mean that any future development would not trigger assessment against the Coastal Hazard Overlay Code within the applicable Gladstone Regional Council Planning Scheme or face development restrictions due to the erosion-prone areas being incorrectly mapped."

BMT WBM studied the rate of long-term erosion, wave-drive sand transport and storm erosion at Agnes Water.

The study was also discussed with the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection.

The development application for a material change of use has reached the public comment stage.

Developer at 1770 Group Dan Murphy told The Observer last year he planned to ensure the new development remained "low key" to fit in with existing structures and not take away from the natural beauty of the area.

Residents can comment on the development before March 6. Visit www.gladstone.qld.gov.au.