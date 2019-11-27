Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wicketkeeper Emily Smith of the Hurricanes coped a 12-month ban for a joke gone wrong.
Wicketkeeper Emily Smith of the Hurricanes coped a 12-month ban for a joke gone wrong.
Cricket

Pressure on CA to resolve WBBL player's future

by Ben Horne
27th Nov 2019 3:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE players' association has requested a meeting with Cricket Australia to officially discuss the future of banned WBBL player, Emily Smith.

It's understood Smith has accepted an offer of an internship from the Australian Cricketers Association to keep her involved in the game throughout her 12-month ban, of which nine months are suspended.

The ACA called an emergency board meeting on Tuesday to discuss the fallout to Smith's controversial ban.

Stream the Australia v Pakistan Test Series Live & Ad-Break Free During Play with KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Cricket Australia's code of conduct allows no wiggle room for altering bans, but the players' association are still eager for an official conversation to take place at a board-to-board level.

The ACA declined to comment on what they're hoping to get out of the discussion, and it's unclear whether CA would agree to a sit down.

Smith is banned from all forms of cricket - including club cricket - for three months, which constitutes the rest of the season.

But fellow players' have largely rallied around the 24-year-old, and she will work with the ACA as an intern for the rest of the summer.

More Stories

Show More
australian cricketers association cricket emily smith wbbl
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Returning sailor's generous gift to Gladstone

        premium_icon Returning sailor's generous gift to Gladstone

        News One of HMAS Gladstone’s former Chief Petty Officers has made a significant donation to the ship’s display

        Multiple bird deaths in Central Queensland town

        premium_icon Multiple bird deaths in Central Queensland town

        News Mystery surrounds the death of native birds

        20 years jail for bosses under tough new mining laws

        premium_icon 20 years jail for bosses under tough new mining laws

        News Industrial Manslaughter Bill could see negligent mining bosses jailed

        Scope for sale of Curtis Island LNG plant’s assets

        premium_icon Scope for sale of Curtis Island LNG plant’s assets

        News INFRASTRUCTURE investors are being tempted by the potential sale of assets at...