Darryl Cooper at the Port City Cue Sports open championships held at Barney Point, 6 October 2018.
Players cueing up for representative spots in Brisbane

NICK KOSSATCH
by
16th Aug 2019 6:00 AM

EIGHTBALL: Gladstone's Sandie Wright and Cass Ditchfield will go head-to-head today in Brisbane's State Singles and team events.

Today's singles event will feature round robin games in a best-of-five format.

"I'm going down there to win it and have been playing well," Wright said.

Sandie Wright
"Cass (Ditchfield) is my first game at 9.30am."

Cass Ditchfield
Tomorrow, Wright will join her Gladstone Eightball Association team-mate Tina Gallagher in the state trials which continues on Sunday.

Ditchfield will represent Port City Cue Club in those trials as well. Gladstone Eightball Association's Noel Wynne finished in the top five in the Central Queensland Masters trials recently.

Subsequently, he and Port City Cue Sports' Darryl Cooper will represent the Queensland Masters team on the weekend.

