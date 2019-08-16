Players cueing up for representative spots in Brisbane

Darryl Cooper at the Port City Cue Sports open championships held at Barney Point, 6 October 2018.

Darryl Cooper at the Port City Cue Sports open championships held at Barney Point, 6 October 2018. Matt Taylor GLA061018POOL

EIGHTBALL: Gladstone's Sandie Wright and Cass Ditchfield will go head-to-head today in Brisbane's State Singles and team events.

Today's singles event will feature round robin games in a best-of-five format.

"I'm going down there to win it and have been playing well," Wright said.

Sandie Wright Nick Kossatch GLA1609178BALLSING

"Cass (Ditchfield) is my first game at 9.30am."

Cass Ditchfield Contributed GLA0108188BALL

Tomorrow, Wright will join her Gladstone Eightball Association team-mate Tina Gallagher in the state trials which continues on Sunday.

Ditchfield will represent Port City Cue Club in those trials as well. Gladstone Eightball Association's Noel Wynne finished in the top five in the Central Queensland Masters trials recently.

Subsequently, he and Port City Cue Sports' Darryl Cooper will represent the Queensland Masters team on the weekend.