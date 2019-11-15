Players called up for state action

Michael Ludkin has been selected for the Queensland Open Men’s Patriots softball team for the 2019/20 season

SOFTBALL: Gladstone softball player Michael Ludkin says it is a pretty good feeling to make the state side.

Ludkin is part of the Queensland Patriots team for the 2019/20 season.

He was on the team last time and is hoping for a stronger season.

“We didn’t do very well last year,” Ludkin said.

“Hopefully we can do better this year.”

Ludkin will head to the ACT in January to play at the 2020 Open Men’s National Championship.

Ludkin said he trained three to four times a week.

“When it gets closer to tournaments it’s almost every day,” he said.

Ludkin ramps up training efforts in preparation for tournaments. He said he attends about six per month.

“It depends on whether I go to different states and play in their tournaments,” he said.

While his Queensland team is sponsored by BLK, Ludkin said he was not sponsored personally.

He said the cost to travel to tournaments could add up but “it’s worth it”.

Every Wednesday Ludkin joins other local Queensland selected players for training.

“We train together so we can improve each other’s skills,” he said.

“We can see what we’re doing wrong and work on it.”

As a senior player, Ludkin thinks it’s important to be involved with the development of younger players.

“I usually help out where I can,” he said.

Ludkin started playing softball when his mum signed him up at age four.

He worked his way up the levels, starting at diamond ball before progressing to tee ball and then softball.

He said the culture of the sport was the biggest reason he kept playing.

“It’s a good environment,” Ludkin said.

“It’s a big crowd, you’re having fun and you know a lot of people.”

Ludkin’s younger brother, Dan, made the under 18 men’s state team after 12 months on the sideline.

“It’s good that (Dan) made the team because he came back from an ACL injury,” Ludkin said.

“He played the tournament and luckily made Queensland.”

With an age difference between the brothers, Ludkin said he didn’t get to play with his brother in higher-level teams. He was excited by the potential to play together at state level in the future.

Ludkin said both of them making the open men’s team would be great for their parents.

Michael Ludkin playing for Qld Patriots at the John Reid Shield in January

Mum Debbie Ludkin agreed.

“For those two to play in a state team together would be awesome,” Ms Ludkin said.

“That would be the ultimate.”

She said she had three boys and this year was the first year they got to play together at a club classic in Mackay.

Ms Ludkin loves to watch her sons play and said she went to their games when she could.

“It’s good these days,” she said.

“They actually live stream games as they get older.”

Ms Ludkin said as Michael got older and travelled more, the live streaming helped her watch the games from home.

Ms Ludkin said the travel involved in being selected for state teams made it difficult for kids from smaller towns.

“It’s definitely harder for kids from regional towns to make these teams,” she said.

Despite this, Ms Ludkin said Michael and Dan had made state teams since the age of 12.

“I’m very proud of them,” she said.

“They’ve done very well.”

Ms Ludkin said coaching was important to produce high-level players.

“We’re really lucky to have good coaches in Gladstone,” she said.

Four other Gladstone players were selected in their respective state teams for the 2019/20 season.

“We definitely have a lot of talent here,” Ludkin said.

Joshua Wilson, Nickolas Gehrmann, Kirsty Lester and Joshua Ferguson will play at their respective national championships throughout the season.