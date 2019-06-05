Player ratings: Crucial foul that changed the game
NSW started hot but struggled to finish against Queensland in the 2019 State of Origin opener.
The Blues went down 18-14 at Suncorp Stadium as the Maroons hit back multiple times after the break to claim the win.
While rugby league is a team sport it sometimes comes down to individual efforts. This is the Origin I player ratings.
1- James Tedesco 8
Set up a brilliant first half try while he looked dangerous every time he touched the ball but made a poor mistake opening the door for Queensland to score the match sealing try.
2- Nick Cotric 6
A solid debut for the Canberra flyer in attack and defence.
3- Latrell Mitchell 3
Had a few poor defensive reads in the first half while he looked off the pace. Also committed a crucial professional foul.
4- Josh Morris 7
Never retire from Origin, Josh. The veteran back was outstanding for the Blues with a try and countless quality runs.
5- Josh Addo-Carr 7
Electric in attack and reliable in defence.
6- Cody Walker 5
Proved he is worthy of the Origin stage but should have stayed on the field.
7- Nathan Cleary 6
Played his role with a pinpoint kicking and passing game but the Blues needed more.
8- David Klemmer 7
Klem wanted to emulate Blues legend Paul Harragon and he delivered. Enormous.
9- Damien Cook 7
Set a potent platform with his blinding speed from dummy half.
10- Paul Vaughan 8
Continued his strong NRL form with a heap of metres.
11- Boyd Cordner 7
Captain courageous never took a backwards step.
12- Tyson Frizell 7
He hardly trained during the week due to injury but he still produced a barnstorming performance.
13- Jake Trbojevic 7
Solid and reliable as always.
14- Jack Wighton 4
Came off the bench and threw an unnecessary pass for Gagai to intercept and score.
15- Payne Haas 6
An impressive debut from the rampaging Broncos big man. Awesome try-saving tackle on Ponga in the first half.
16- Cameron Murray 6
Came on and made his presence felt in defence and attack.
17- Angus Crichton 5
Solid without being sensational
TOTAL: 106
QLD:
1- Kalyn Ponga 8
A classy performance from the Knights star with two try assists, big run metres and a number of clutch conversions.
2- Corey Oates 7
Had one try disallowed but scored another.
3- Michael Morgan 6
Found it hard to involve himself in the centres. He needs more ball.
4- Will Chambers 7
Brilliant defensively and always a threat in attack.
5- Dane Gagai 8
Two tries in a classic Gagai performance.
6- Cameron Munster 7
Had spiders on him all night but couldn't convert.
7- Daly Cherry-Evans 7
Impressive kicking and passing game. Classy from a bloke who hadn't played for five weeks.
8- Jai Arrow 7
Worked hard with impressive line speed.
9- Ben Hunt- 7
Proved he can handle the workload at 9 in Origin.
10- Josh Papalii 7
Never stopped in a workhouse performance. Huge hit on Trbojevic.
11- Felise Kaufusi 8
Queensland's best forward.
12- Matt Gillett 7
Should have scored a try while he led from the front with his runs.
13- Josh McGuire 6
Toiled hard but nothing special.
14- Moses Mbye 2
Limited impact.
15- Joe Ofahengaue 6
Limited impact.
16- Dylan Napa 7
Made an impact off the bench. One of the Maroons best even though he bombed a try in the first half.
17- David Fifita 6
Very impressive on debut with plenty of effort off the bench.
TOTAL: 113