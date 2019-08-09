Menu
WE MEET AGAIN: Kellie Pagel in action in last year's final against Southern Suburbs.
Hockey

PLAYER PROFILES: Meet some of the Meteors hockey club stars

NICK KOSSATCH
by
9th Aug 2019 2:16 PM | Updated: 2:16 PM
HOCKEY: Kellie Pagel who is keen for another premiership. here she headlines a list of player profiles:

When did you start playing hockey and who for? Started paying at age six for Gympie hockey.

How long have you played for Meteors and at CQHL level? Three years.

Lowlights? Being injured from another sport and how it impacted the hockey season.

Biggest influences? Ben Fitzpatrick.

Best thing about your coach Wayne Chapman? Random sayings that come out of his mouth.

Funniest thing you have seen? Plovers attacking players while playing and everyone dropping to the ground.

 

Zoe Calis - Defender-midfield

Best thing about playing hockey? Being surrounded by a such an amazing club.

You're a gun in basketball and netball as well, how do all three sports you play complement each other? I have to run heaps in all sports

What are you best at of the three sports? Hockey 

Career highlight in hockey? It's a draw between playing striker and taking out CQHL in 2018

Who's a player you have looked up to? Aside from Jordyn Wilson that is, which professional athlete you admire? Jordyn Wilson has been one to watch and my inspiration. Very passionate and aggressive on the field doesn't mind a shoulder barge here and there.  Can throw a good over head too.

 

Alissa Jetson - Defender

It's a big grand final against the team you haven't beaten - what do Meteors need to do to win? Play our game. To focus and man-to-man mark. Capitalise on all opportunities and attack the ball.

All the pressure on your opponents do you think? Definitely, we are underdogs!

How many CQHL grand finals have you played in? Two - 2018 and 2019

What's so good about the Meteors Hockey Club as a whole? Meteors is a family-orientated club that supports and encourages all skill levels. As a generational hockey player it is a club that I am proud to play for and to bring my children up through the ranks.

